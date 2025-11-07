Woman Convicted of Manslaughter in Maine Elected to City Council

Crime Does Pay If You Run For City Council In Bangor, Maine

Did you know that in Maine, you can be a convicted killer and get elected to the Bangor City Council?

Well, now you do because that's exactly what happened in Bangor this week!

Here's the deal ... In 2002, a woman named Angela Walker and her brother, Benjamin Humphrey, reportedly got into an altercation with Canadian tourist Derek Rogers on Old Orchard Beach -- a resort town in Maine.

During the fight, Rogers allegedly hurled a Native American slur at Walker ... and Rogers was later discovered savagely beaten and suffocated with sand.

In 2003, Walker and Humphrey were convicted of killing Rogers after pleading guilty to manslaughter, according to the Bangor Daily News (BDN). Walker also pleaded guilty to perjury and was given a 10-year prison term, the newspaper said.

Fast forward to September 2025. After serving her prison time, Walker announced she was running for the Bangor City Council and gave an interview to BDN, addressing her manslaughter and perjury convictions.

“That’s my past. I don’t live there anymore and I’m a different person,” said Walker, a 13-year resident of Bangor.

BDN learned there are no rules or laws in Bangor that prevent someone with a criminal record from running for office.

Walker also told the paper she has no party affiliation as she was running against 8 other candidates in Bangor. On Tuesday, Walker was elected to the city council, snagging one of three open seats.