Teen Who Allegedly Beheaded Mom's BF Asked Sister If She Wanted Mom To Live

Damien Hurstel, the 19-year-old Staten Island man who allegedly beheaded his mom’s boyfriend, reportedly showed his little sister his handiwork ... then asked if she wanted their mom to live.

Hurstel's mother, Alicia Zayas, told the New York Post her daughter Bri asked her brother if he was going to hurt their mom too and he replied, "Do you want her to live?"

Zayas says her daughter said, "Yes, please" and her son replied, "Okay, she'll live."

The mom says her daughter then asked her brother if she could leave the blood-soaked bathroom where Hurstel allegedly scooped out some of her dead boyfriend's brain with a spoon.

She says her son asked his sister if she was going to tell their mother what happened and the daughter said "No" before running to the backyard, hiding behind a shed, and calling her mom, extremely scared.

Zayas says her daughter told her over the phone her brother had killed the boyfriend, Anthony Casalaspro, and told her, "he doesn't have a head."