Who Is Thomas Jacob Sanford? What to Know About the Suspected Shooter

What To Know About Suspected Shooter Thomas Jacob Sanford

Residents of Grand Blanc Township, Michigan, were left shocked when a shooting took place at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints branch in September 2025.

When the dust settled, authorities identified Thomas Jacob Sanford -- who was shot and killed by police at the scene -- as the suspected gunman.

We're going to take a look into the background of the accused murderer and see what led up to the tragic events of September 28.

Thomas Grew Up Not Far From Where the Shooting Took Place

Sanford was raised not far from the site of the shooting, and he graduated from Goodrich High School in nearby Goodrich -- about 10 miles east of the church -- in 2003, according to the Clarkston News.

One of his former high school classmates, Ryan Lopez, spoke to The New York Times and described the suspected shooter as a "country kid" who enjoyed hunting various types of game.

Lopez claimed he would often see the suspected shooter around town and described him as a completely "normal" person.

Sanford briefly moved to Utah around 2010, and a woman who'd rented a room to him told The New York Times he'd worked for a landscaping business and was also interested in sculpture.

He Spent Several Years in the U.S. Marine Corps

Sanford's military career began not long after he graduated from high school, as he began serving in the Marines in 2004.

He was briefly stationed in Okinawa, Japan, before he was sent to Iraq in 2007, where he took part in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Lopez, who served in the Marines alongside Sanford, claimed his former high school classmate had focused on motor transport work during his time in the service.

Sanford remained with the Marines until 2008, when he retired from the service.

His Son Was Diagnosed With a Rare Disease

Sanford reportedly married a former high school classmate in 2016, and they shared a son.

The boy was born with a condition known as hyperinsulinism, which is when insulin cells in the pancreas secrete excess insulin, which can lead to various complications, according to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Sanford and his wife eventually learned about a children's hospital in Texas, and he told the Cook Children's Health Care Newsroom, being able to connect with a specialist felt like "a sign from heaven."

The suspected shooter and his wife took their son to Texas to receive treatment, and the family was eventually able to return to Michigan after his condition improved.

Thomas Reportedly Held Conservative Beliefs

Sanford's political beliefs were reportedly conservative, and he was seen wearing a T-shirt endorsing Donald Trump's 2020 re-election bid in a photo shared on Facebook, according to the Daily Mail.

The suspected shooter's T-shirt also featured a graphic reading "Make liberals cry again."

A Google Street view of Sanford's home taken in June showed a "Trump-Pence" sign affixed to a back fence, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sanford was registered to vote in Burton, Michigan, although when he voted last is unknown, and voters don't register by party in Michigan.

He Was Shot and Killed During the Attack

Sanford allegedly began the attack by crashing his truck into the church, after which he began firing at congregants, reports The New York Times.

He reportedly set fire to the church using either gasoline or another flammable material. Three makeshift explosives were recovered from the scene.

Sanford later began exchanging gunfire with police, and he was shot and killed by authorities, ending the incident.