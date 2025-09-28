Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Multiple Injured in Michigan LDS Church Shooting

Michigan Church Shooting Multiple Injured, Building Ablaze

By TMZ Staff
Published
The-Church-of-Jesus-Christ-of-Latter-day-Saints-audio-art-desktop-1
DISPATCH AUDIO
Broadcastify.com

Multiple people have been injured in an active shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan on Sunday.

Grand-Blanc-Township-Police-Department-fb-1

The shooter is down, and the church is on fire, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed. Police have asked the public avoid the area and has established reunification sites.

There is no further threat at this time.

Dispatchers can be heard ordering a water supply to the building in audio obtained by TMZ as they rush to save the structure.

At one point, an individual can be heard warning about "heavy fire" as other crews are confirmed to be assisting with the blaze.

Even more heartbreaking, Russell M. Nelson, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, passed away Saturday night.

Related articles