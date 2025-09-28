Multiple Injured in Michigan LDS Church Shooting

Play video content Broadcastify.com

Multiple people have been injured in an active shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Michigan on Sunday.

The shooter is down, and the church is on fire, the Grand Blanc Township Police Department confirmed. Police have asked the public avoid the area and has established reunification sites.

There is no further threat at this time.

Dispatchers can be heard ordering a water supply to the building in audio obtained by TMZ as they rush to save the structure.

BREAKING: Video shows church on fire as officials respond to active shooter with multiple victims at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/pQDd0UZPEu — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 28, 2025 @AZ_Intel_

At one point, an individual can be heard warning about "heavy fire" as other crews are confirmed to be assisting with the blaze.