Gun-Toting Assailant Sails Up To Bar, Fatally Shoots 3, Injures 8

Another day, another mass shooting with multiple fatalities ... but this one had a bit of a plot twist — the assailant used a boat.

Here's what happened ... the suspect sailed up the Cape Fear river to the front of the American Fish Company saloon in Southport, North Carolina at about 9:30 PM ET Saturday, according to Southport spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum.

Ketchum says the assailant stopped the boat to open fire on the patrons in an outdoor bar area, killing 3 people and injuring 8 others.

The shooter then sailed away, heading up the Intercoastal Waterway toward Oak Island, a North Carolina beach town, Ketchum said.

BREAKING: MASS SHOOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA



An active shooter opened fire from a boat near the American Fish Company restaurant, hitting multiple people and sending crowds running in terror.



Early reports say at least 7 victims, but the full count is still unknown. The gunman… pic.twitter.com/QglQsXjMjH — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) September 28, 2025 @TonyLaneNV

She added the police are currently questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting but wouldn't say if it was the person on the boat.

As for the wounded victims, their conditions and the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.