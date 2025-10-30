'Rust' Gun Supplier Sues Alec Baldwin & Others for Allegedly Putting Him in Bad Light

Four years later, Alec Baldwin still isn't completely out of the woods with regard to the tragic shooting on the set of his movie "Rust" ... the gun supplier from the movie is now suing Alec and several others, claiming they smeared his good name after the fatal incident.

In court documents, obtained by TMZ, Seth Kenney -- the owner of PDQ Arm & Prop who filed the suit without a lawyer -- alleges his reputation was tarnished due to "cutthroat industry Hollywood 'fixers' and media," which led to "significant loss of past, present and future financial income."

He claims Alec and others -- including Halyna Hutchins' widower, Matthew -- "conspired to paint [him] in a nationwide false light scapegoat smear campaign" to distance themselves from the "Rust" shooting and subsequent criminal investigation.

Alec actually beat Kenney to the punch in 2022, when he sued Kenney -- along with other crew members -- for allegedly failing to safeguard the film set.

Alec's lawsuit alleged, “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun.”

That lawsuit has since been settled, but Kenney has come back for more, claiming the defendants "chose to misuse" the firearm rental property for "cost-cutting financial gain".

As we previously reported, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the tragic shooting. She was released in May on parole.

In a tragic accident, Alec shot Hutchins in the chest as they were practicing for a scene during production of the Western film. Alec stated he thought the gun was "cold" -- meaning unloaded and safe to use in the scene -- and insisted he shouldered no blame for Hutchins' death.

