TMZ's Big Anniversary: Paris Hilton's 2005 Car Crash and LAPD Encounter on Tape

TIME FLIES WHEN YOU'RE YOUNG AND FAMOUS -- Can you believe it's been 20 years?!?

Check our very first TMZ.com exclusive, from November 10, 2005 … featuring none other than Paris Hilton and her boyfriend at the time getting into a scrape in Hollywood. Please enjoy this throwback time capsule … such innocent times!

An LAPD official told TMZ that the department is still investigating a car crash involving Paris Hilton. The incident, which TMZ caught on tape, occurred at 2:30 AM PT on November 9, 2015. Paris' boyfriend, Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, crashed the heiress' Bentley into a parked truck, then sped away ... with Paris, Kimberly Stewart (Rod Stewart's daughter) and Talan Torriero, star of MTV's 'Laguna Beach' all inside.

Play video content TMZ.com