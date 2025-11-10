TMZ's Big Anniversary: Paris Hilton's 2005 Car Crash and LAPD Encounter on Tape
TMZ's 20th Anniversary Paris' Car Crash & LAPD Encounter ... 20 Years Ago Today!!!
TIME FLIES WHEN YOU'RE YOUNG AND FAMOUS -- Can you believe it's been 20 years?!?
Check our very first TMZ.com exclusive, from November 10, 2005 … featuring none other than Paris Hilton and her boyfriend at the time getting into a scrape in Hollywood. Please enjoy this throwback time capsule … such innocent times!
An LAPD official told TMZ that the department is still investigating a car crash involving Paris Hilton. The incident, which TMZ caught on tape, occurred at 2:30 AM PT on November 9, 2015. Paris' boyfriend, Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos, crashed the heiress' Bentley into a parked truck, then sped away ... with Paris, Kimberly Stewart (Rod Stewart's daughter) and Talan Torriero, star of MTV's 'Laguna Beach' all inside.
Moments later, TMZ cameras found the group outside the vehicle talking with police. TMZ did not see any evidence of a field sobriety test being conducted before the group left. A police official says when the officers spotted the Bentley, the occupants were outside of the car, therefore they did not know who was driving.