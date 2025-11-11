Billy Bob Thornton Says Celebs Shouldn't Push Causes in Award Show Speeches

Play video content TMZ.com

Billy Bob Thornton is doubling down on his crusade against passionate speeches at award shows ... he says winners shouldn't be getting political or pushing causes they care about.

We got the "Landman" star in New York City on Tuesday and our photog asked him about something he said to Joe Rogan the other day.

Billy Bob told Joe about award show speeches, "Don't go up there and talk about saving the badgers in Wisconsin or something, you know what I'm saying?"

In doubling down, Billy Bob tells us he thinks the Grammys, Emmys and Oscars are not "the right environment" for celebs to get political or talk about things near and dear to their hearts.

BBT tells us he believes in people speaking their mind ... but spare the award shows.