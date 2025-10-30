Billie Eilish Calls Out Billionaires at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish had no problem being the "bad guy" at Wednesday's WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards ... calling on the billionaires who sat before her to give away their money!

Billie talking to billionaires about donating money for causes during her speech at the @WSJ Innovator Awards tonight in New York! 💙 pic.twitter.com/GY5aUQRIdU — Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) October 30, 2025 @billieeilishtrs

Check out the video -- the musician boldly addressed the ultra-wealthy folks in the room as she accepted her Music Innovator Award at the New York City ceremony, saying ... "I love you all but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me ... and if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?"

She went on ... "No hate, but yeah. Give your money away, shorties."

The "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker called her peers to action after preaching about people needing more empathy and care for others.

Billie Eilish is donating $11.5 MILLION from her ‘HIT ME HARD AND SOFT’ tour proceeds to aid with food equity and the climate crisis.



pic.twitter.com/WTL4LqRp0c — Pop Bakes (@ThePopBakes) October 30, 2025 @ThePopBakes

And, she's not all talk. Stephen Colbert announced at the event that she's donating $11.5 million from her ongoing "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to support food equity, climate justice, carbon reduction and the fight against the climate crisis.