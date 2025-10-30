Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Billie Eilish Calls Out Billionaires at WSJ Magazine's Innovator Awards

Billie Eilish Hey Billionaires, Give Your Money Away!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Billie Eilish had no problem being the "bad guy" at Wednesday's WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards ... calling on the billionaires who sat before her to give away their money!

Check out the video -- the musician boldly addressed the ultra-wealthy folks in the room as she accepted her Music Innovator Award at the New York City ceremony, saying ... "I love you all but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me ... and if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?"

She went on ... "No hate, but yeah. Give your money away, shorties."

The "Birds of a Feather" hitmaker called her peers to action after preaching about people needing more empathy and care for others.

And, she's not all talk. Stephen Colbert announced at the event that she's donating $11.5 million from her ongoing "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour to support food equity, climate justice, carbon reduction and the fight against the climate crisis.

Billie was honored alongside Hailey Bieber, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson, Ben Stiller, Spike Lee and more. The awards celebrate those breaking boundaries in their fields, from music to beauty and beyond.

