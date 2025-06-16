Billie Eilish and Pals Cool Off With Night Dip in Sea Off Barcelona, Spain
The Spanish summer heat is sizzling -- so much so, Billie Eilish and her crew said screw it, stripping down for a bold, moonlit plunge into the Mediterranean Sea!
Catch the pics and vids -- Billie, bikini-clad and living her best life, hit the beach in Barcelona with her friends, clearly on a mission to make it a night to remember.
Billie was just like any beach babe on vacay -- jumping waves, splashing around, and soaking up the moment before toweling off with the gang.
A well-earned breather for Billie -- who's smack in the middle of her 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour grind.
Looks like Billie’s been carving out some serious chill time lately -- including a few extra cozy sightings with Nat Wolff!