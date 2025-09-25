Billie Eilish's Brother Finneas Engaged to Claudia Sulewski

Billie Eilish is gaining a sister!

Her singer-songwriter brother and collaborator FINNEAS is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, the happy couple announced Wednesday.

Check out their adorable Instagram post -- the pair are all cozied up together on a scenic hilltop as they celebrate their engagement and show off her cushion-cut diamond sparkler.

They also included a video of a romantic helicopter ride seemingly near where they got engaged ... and a clip of them cuddled up by an outdoor fire.

The happy couple revealed they got engaged on Monday, simply writing in the caption ... "forever and ever 9.22."

FINNEAS -- real name Finneas O'Connell -- and Claudia have quite the modern love story. They met on a dating app in 2018 and have been together ever since.

It seems the Grammy winner knew the actress was special from the start -- 'cause he told Buzzfeed in 2019 he wrote the song "Claudia" for his leading lady within hours of meeting her!