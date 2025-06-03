Finneas & Claudia Sulewski Get Handsy in Berlin

Singer-Songwriter FINNEAS scooped up his GF Claudia Sulewski and brought their PDA overseas -- the cutesy duo recently hit Berlin and Amsterdam to join Billie Eilish on her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour.

Boating on the waterways of Berlin, 27-year-old FINNEAS and 29-year-old Claudia snuggled up to each other and posed for a photo-op sesh.

Claudia shared this lit pic of FINNEAS joining his younger sister onstage for an epic performance -- the sibling duo jammed out with their electric guitars and brought the fire to the entire arena!