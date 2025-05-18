Celebrities' Renaissance Faire Round Up ... Huzzah!

Good Day! Thou art most welcome to join us as we embark on a journey to the Renaissance Faire with Hollywood's lords n' ladies! From jousting to shopping for fine jewelry ... and chowin' down on turkey legs, your exciting adventure awaits!

Stars like Vanessa Hudgens dressed to impress in her finest garb and bodice, Dylan Sprouse protected his spouse Barbara Palvin with his sturdy shield, and Claudia Sulewski and Finneas took a quick stop from the festival fun and snapped a cute selfie.

Hit up our action-packed gallery and see which stars get down at the Renaissance Faire!