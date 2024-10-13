Finneas Kisses Male Guitarist at New York City Concert

Finneas sings "1 True Love" ... but, it looks like he's got lots of kisses to go around -- smooching his guitarist during his NYC show.

The superproducer was at Warsaw Concerts, a venue in Brooklyn Saturday, jamming out for a couple hours ... when he and his guitarist got eye to eye -- sharing a sweet moment, before leaning in and locking lips.

Finneas kisses his guitarist during his concert tonight. pic.twitter.com/mmkKSCDkco — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 13, 2024 @PopBase

Check out the clip ... it looks more like a playful kiss between two buddies than anything romantic -- but, still the audience goes kinda crazy for the kiss.

If you don't know ... Finneas has been dating Claudia Sulewski -- a YouTuber -- since 2018. They met on Raya, an exclusive dating app for the rich and famous, and bought a house together the following year.

Finneas posted about her just last month ... so, it seems like they're still going strong. No reason for her to worry about this guitarist stealing Finneas away.

The star has never publicly spoken on his sexuality, but he has said he believes sexuality is a spectrum.