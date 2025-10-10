Billie Eilish Violently Grabbed By Fan During Miami Concert

Billie Eilish faced a scary moment during her Miami concert ... when a fan violently grabbed her while she was greeting the crowd.

The singer-songwriter was performing for a sold-out crowd Thursday night at the Kaseya Center ... kicking off the North American leg of her "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour.

Billie Eilish was violently assaulted during her barricade walk at her show in Miami last night. pic.twitter.com/mAazw5bbId — Billie Eilish Spotify Data (@bespotifydata) October 10, 2025 @bespotifydata

Check out the video ... BE gives her die-hard fans high fives as she walks along the barricade -- until she's suddenly grabbed, stopped her in her tracks, and has her arm twisted.

A security guard immediately jumps in and pushes the crowd back ... as Billie quickly pops up and flips her hair back.

She clearly doesn't look too happy about the situation ... turning back toward the spot where she was pulled down with a confused look before walking off.