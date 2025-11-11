Golden Globe Winner Sally Kirkland Dead at 84

Golden Globe-winning actress Sally Kirkland has died, TMZ has learned.

The heartbreaking news comes after she was put on hospice at a hospital in Palm Springs over the weekend. Her rep, Michael Greene, told TMZ she had dementia for the last year, while her GoFundMe page added that she had taken a nasty fall in the shower recently and suffered injuries to her ribs and foot.

Kirkland was born in New York City to Vogue fashion editor Sally Kirkland Sr. and Fredric M. Kirkland, a metals dealer, and honed her craft at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

She gained recognition as one of Andy Warhol’s "13 Most Beautiful Women" in 1964 and became the first actress to ever appear completely nude on stage in an off Broadway production titled "Sweet Eros" in 1968.

Nearly 20 years later, Kirkland won a Golden Globe for her starring role in the 1987 comedy-drama "Anna." Her highly-regarded performance also earned her an Oscar nod.

The legendary actress had more than 200 credits to her name ... other notable ones include "Charlie’s Angels," "JFK" and "Bruce Almighty."

Sally is survived by her godson and filmmaker Coty Galloway (Baily), three cousins Brookie, Katherine and Tina Kirkland, and several close friends.

She was 84.