Baking and Cooking Necessities for the Holidays

You may not be ready to sign up for The Great British Bake Off but that shouldn't stop you from decking out your kitchen like a pro this holiday season!

With Thanksgiving approaching and Christmas right around the corner, there's about to be a whole lot of pies, cakes ... and all those festive dessert recipes you've got saved on TikTok. While we can't guarantee that Christmas tree shaped pastry is going to turn out like the video ... we can guarantee you'll at least look like you know what you're doing with these finds.

With colder weather approaching, you're gonna want an Amazon Basics Cast Iron Dutch Oven for all your cozy meals.

Available in a festive red hue, this 6-quart dutch oven can do it all ... from roasting to sautéing to baking. Whether you’re whipping up a hearty stew, braised meats or making a loaf of bread, this pot is going to come in handy this holiday season.

The Le Creuset Pumpkin Mini Cocotte is the perfect addition to your table this Thanksgiving and holiday season.

This mini stoneware piece is available in festive hues inspired by the brilliant colors of autumn and is perfect for prepping and storing ingredients, like spices and sugars. It can also be used for individually sized cobblers, gratins, pot pies, candies and other holiday treats!

The NutriChef 6-Piece Nonstick Baking Set comes with all you need to equip your kitchen for holiday baking! Each set comes with a cookie sheet tray, wide baking pan, square bake pan, oven muffin pan, bread loaf pan, and round cake pan ... meaning you can whip up any of those treats on your Pinterest board.

Plus, it’s free from harmful chemicals such as PFOA, PTFE, lead, and cadmium and won’t leach chemicals or metals into your food.

Whipping up a batch of cookies for Santa or baking another batch of holiday treats? It’s never been so easy as with the KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.

This stainless steel device may be small but it’s durable and built-to-last, featuring 67 touchpoints around the bowl for optimal mixing results. Plus, you can equip it with any of the KitchenAid Stainless Steel 3 Piece Kit attachments for endless cooking possibilities.

No Thanksgiving dinner is complete without a little pie! The Lareina Deep Dish Pie Pan will take your holiday baked goods to the next level with ample room for generous fillings and a fluted edge for picture-perfect crust.

And if you’re not into desserts, it can also be used to make chicken pot pies and quiches.

Don’t wait until Christmas to equip your kitchen with all you need for holiday cooking! This Nonstick Stackable Baking Pans 11-Piece Set includes everything you could ever want from cookie sheets to roasting pans to loaf pans ... and even a pizza pan, because who says you can’t have pizza on Christmas?

You’ll be covered for anything that comes your way ... and any last minute dietary requests from the in-laws!

