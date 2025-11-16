TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Don’t put off holiday shopping until the very last minute…especially for all the pop culture fanatics in your life, young and old! If they’re totally tuned in to all things fandom, from Marvel to Taylor Swift, it’s time to pick out what you’re putting under the tree.

Whether they’re into LEGO or have the “Wicked” soundtrack on repeat, these are the hot gifts you’re gonna want to grab before they’re all gone. These items are guaranteed to fly off the shelves pretty soon ... but you can get them all right now on Amazon

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: POP CULTURE GIFTS

Winning! If you’ve got a pop culture fanatic in your life, you literally can’t go wrong with Charlie Sheen’s autobiography “The Book of Sheen: A Memoir.”

Relive the highs and lows…and even lower lows of Charlie’s career and his journey to sobriety with this odds-defying New York Times Best-Seller that fans won’t be able to put down.

The Care Bears got Galindafied! “Wicked” lovers and fans of all things cute are going to obsess over this adorable limited edition Care Bears x Wicked collab.

Each set comes complete with Love-a-Lot Bear as Glinda in her sparkling crown and gown as well as Good Luck Bear as Elphaba with her signature cape and hat.

“One Piece” lovers of all ages are going to be psyched to see the LEGO x One Piece The Going Merry Pirate Ship under the tree.

This mega LEGO set has over 1,300 pieces of fun…and includes everyone’s favorite members of the Straw Hat crew: Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp and Nami. Once it’s assembled, fans can explore the gang’s cabin, kitchen and workshop before hitting the high seas for their next adventure.

Hunters unite! You’re gonna be, gonna be golden if you get this Derpy Hoodie for the “KPop Demon Hunters” fan in your life.

Derpy won over everyone’s hearts (and maybe even some souls) in the movie…and now everyone can show their love for this otherworldly feline loud and proud.

The final season of “Stranger Things” has nearly arrived and what better way to celebrate both the holidays and The Upside Down than with a Squishmallows Stranger Things Demogorgon?

While the dimension-defying monster may be slightly hideous, at least this one is super soft and squishy!

Monsters, monsters, yes we are! Everyone’s favorite Monster High dolls just got a makeover and are channeling their inner mistresses of the dark. With the Monster High x Elvira and the Monster High x Wednesday Addams collaborations, fans of all things spooky will die to see these dolls under the tree.

And if they’re looking for the dolls that everyone already knows and loves, there’s plenty more on the Monster High Amazon Storefront.

The power is in their hands with the LEGO x Marvel Infinity Gauntlet.

This set is perfect for both Marvel fans and LEGO collectors who can proudly display this immersive model-making project after piecing it together. And you won’t want to wait on ordering this gift because it’s retiring soon and will be gone forever…just like Thanos and his army.

Fisher-Price isn’t just for kids. Horror movie fans are going to scream over this Little People Collector It Movie Special Edition.

The classic children’s toy just got a scary upgrade with this tribute to the iconic flick, which includes It in its Pennywise the clown form and Georgie with his yellow raincoat and paper boat. Plus, it comes packaged in a decorative window box display that features memorable imagery from the film.

Denji carries Pochita wherever he goes…and now the anime lover in your life can too. This adorable Youtooz Chainsaw Man Pochita Plush features all the best parts of everyone’s favorite chainsaw demon…minus the sharp blades.

The perfect gift for film nerds and movie geeks? They’ll love Cinephile: A Card Game where they can put their Hollywood knowledge to the test.

With one deck of 150 cards, there’s multiple ways to play, challenging their recollection of filmographies, actors and movie titles. It’s a game they’ll want to play time and time again.

Bring the world of Minecraft to life with the Minecraft Click And Switch Sword And Pickax.

This 2-in-1 battle role-play weapon allows fans to step through the portal and into the adventurous world of “A Minecraft Movie.” With just the press of a button, it can transform from a diamond sword to an iron pickaxe…perfect for display or play!

Step into the shoes of a superhero with these Crocs x DC Comics Classic Superman Clogs.

Available in kids sizing, these shoes pay tribute to the original Superman comics and feature Superman’s iconic logo. They’re engineered for lasting outdoor comfort so your little ones can play all day long…and then go save the world.

Shake it off? More like shake it up with The Eras Pour: The Unofficial, Ultimate Taylor Swift Cocktail Book.

Inspired by Taylor’s music, this book of cocktail recipes will please any of-age Swiftie, no matter what era they stan. With 80 different concoctions, including over a dozen alcohol-free options, there’s something for everyone -- from the Fearless 13 to the Forevermore. So come on babe, you can make me a drink!

Horror fans and board game lovers unite! Scream: The Game is an immersive, fast-paced race to stay alive.

With an accompanying downloadable app, players will receive calls from Ghost Face himself with original narration…and a few threats. Everyone must work together to defeat the iconic villain because if someone is eliminated or time runs out, the whole group loses.

Beetlejuice tiki takeover! Share a drink with the undead with these Beetlejuice Geeki Tikis Mini Muglets.

Fans of Tim Burton’s cult classic will truly appreciate taking a shot with this set that includes Beetlejuice, Adam, Barbara, and, of course, a Sandworm. Plus, it’s all packaged in a commemorative Handbook for the Recently Deceased.

If you’ve got a Tim Burton enthusiast in your life, they’ll treasure this Nightmare Before Christmas: 20th Anniversary Edition.

Released back in 2013 for the anniversary celebration, this hardcover edition of the beloved story is fun for anyone who loves to add a touch of spookiness into all of their holiday festivities.

A day of web-slinging is going to make anyone thirsty! This Corkcicle Cruiser Spider-Man Tumbler is the perfect gift for Marvel fanatics, both young and old.

Available in two sizes and multiple Spidey-inspired prints, this tumbler is ready for action, wherever, whenever. Plus, it’s 100% leakproof and can keep drinks cold for up to 20 hours…fitting for a superhero.

The little prince and princesses in your life are going to obsess over this Toniebox 2 Disney Princess Bundle.

This screen-free device is designed for independent play and can be equipped with hundreds of different Tonies, from storytimes to games and quizzes. This set includes Tonies from Ariel, Moana, Merida, and Belle — all their favorite Disney princesses…no screens, no distractions, just imagination.

If they’ve been busy binging Real Housewives or The Valley, they’re probably a certified Bravo stan…and they’d love to see anything reality TV under the tree. Bravo’s Amazon Storefront is packed with merch including this Bravo Bravo Bravo T-Shirt and Bravo Clubhouse Sweatshirt, allowing them to proudly display their fandom.

