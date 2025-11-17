Liev Schreiber Hospitalized in New York, Undergoing Tests
Liev Shcreiber Hospitalized In New York
Published
Health scare for Liev Schreiber ... he's hospitalized in New York City, where he's going through a battery of tests.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the "Ray Donovan" star had a massive headache Sunday and he called his doctor, who told him to immediately go to a hospital.
We're told 58-year-old Liev followed his doctor's advice and stayed overnight Sunday at a NYC hospital ... and today, doctors have been running tests on him.
It's unclear what is ailing Liev -- our sources say doctors don't know the nature of the problem -- but we're told Liev is able to speak and walk without any issues and has the full use of his limbs.
Story developing ...