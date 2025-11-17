Bears' Nahshon Wright Honors Late Coach John Beam After Interception

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright's interception was more than a highlight on Sunday ... as he paid tribute to his former coach, John Beam -- who tragically died just days ago -- after the game.

With the Bears up 10-3 late in the second quarter, Wright snagged a deep ball thrown into the endzone by Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy ... which was intended for Jordan Addison.

Wright was clearly feeling all the emotions after the catch ... dropping to one knee and bowing his head as his teammates wrapped their arms around him.

It was his fourth pick of the season ... but it's safe to say this one meant the most to Wright, who played under Beam at Laney College in 2018.

After the Bears' win, Wright spoke about his relationship with Beam ... telling reporters, "He meant the world to me."

Beam explained when he was at his lowest in 2018, Beam was there for him.

"When my dad was killed, he came to my house and got me out the bed. Someone I can confide in and someone that I love dearly."

"Beam stepped in as a father figure, father role. He did a lot for me and my brother, my family. He's been there every step of the way and it won't stop. I gained an angel."

Wright said he maintained contact with Beam over the years ... adding, "We talked once a week easily. Really at a loss for words."

Just last month, Beam gave Wright a shoutout on Instagram ... saying, "Priceless memories."

"We believe in each other when no one else did #LaneyBuilt."

Wright revealed he intends to give his interception ball to Beam's family.

Beam was shot in an apparent targeted attack at Laney College on Thursday ... and tragically passed away from his injuries on Friday.