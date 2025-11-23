Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Low-Key Performer Is!

Guess Who This Low-Key Performer Is!

By TMZ Staff
Published
111825_brendan_fraser_guess_who_kal
GUESS WHO THIS LEADING MAN IS!!!
TMZ.com

We all know some actors love to steal the spotlight, but others are just as powerful when they blend into the scenery -- can you guess who this low-key star is?

We ran into this guy way back in the day stepping out in the Big Apple, and the guy naturally blended into the hustle and bustle of New York City ... in a borderline Oscar-winning performance!

He didn't have an Academy Award at the time, though ... he had to wait until 2023 to pick up one of those!

Related articles