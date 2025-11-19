Guess Who This Silly Kid Turned Into!
Guess Who This Silly Kid Turned Into!
Published
Before this funny kiddo with his big-brim hat turned into a musician and YouTuber, he was just rockin' the blonde hair and growing up in Carlsbad, California with his three siblings ...
At just 10 year old, he kicked off his YouTube career. He's a former member of the Hype House and he looks up to Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.
"You're takin' me out of the ordinary, The angels up in the clouds are jealous, knowin' we found."