George Pickens Seemingly Disses Eagles Fans, Only 'Known For Sandwiches'

George Pickens has only been on the team for six months, but he might as well have been a Dallas Cowboy his whole life ... 'cause the wide receiver seemingly shaded the hell out of Philadelphia Eagles fans in a since-deleted comment on social media.

Screenshots of the alleged message made rounds this week ... which appear to show the 24-year-old star's Instagram account going off on the Eagles fanbase.

"Weakass Philly fans . N****s known for sandwiches," Pickens is believed to have said.

We can't confirm the virtual jab actually came from Pickens himself ... but a few different users posted the same exact comment with different timestamps before it was ultimately removed -- so it smells legit.

The Cowboys and Eagles are one of the biggest rivalries in the NFL ... but Dallas is feeling good after sneaking a win against the defending Super Bowl champs in dramatic fashion this past Sunday.

The hate is so real, even Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, couldn't help but crap on the Cowboys this week ... saying they can "get f***ed" when supporting Travis Kelce ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' Thanksgiving matchup with Dallas on her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast.

Play video content Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce