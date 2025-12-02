Bert Kreischer Throwing Epic Daytona 500 Pre-Party, Lynyrd Skynyrd Performing

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Daytona 500 is already one of America's most beloved sporting events, but it just got a hell of a lot more fun ... 'cause Bert Kreischer's been tapped to host the official NASCAR pre-party!

The inaugural Full Throttle Festival is set to go down on February 14, just a few miles from the Daytona International Speedway, the night before the famed race.

Kreischer -- on the Mt. Rushmore of partiers (do a Google search) -- will be on hand to host the festivities ... and will also dish out some laughs from the stage, along with other comedians.

Speaking of the entertainment, it'll be top-notch ... with Lynyrd Skynyrd and Diplo among the musical acts!

There will also be BBQ, and lots of beer fueling the all-night party ... leading up to "The Great American Race."

"You know Race Weekend in Daytona is the Super Bowl of Speed, and for me, that means going absolutely massive. So, I figured, why not build the biggest, wildest, greatest pre-race party ever?" Kreischer said.

"We’re not just having a party; we’re bringing a rock show, a country show, a comedy show, and the kind of BBQ and beer that would make a pit crew chief proud. We’re stuffing all of that — the fun, the laughs, the meat sweats — inside the Ocean Center the night before the 500. It’s my ultimate, dream NASCAR tailgate come to life, and I cannot wait to see Daytona go Full Throttle with us!”