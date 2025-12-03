Eagles OC Kevin Patullo Says Fans Crossed Line Egging His Family Home

Play video content Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo broke his silence on Wednesday after his home was vandalised by pissed off fans, saying he's totally fine with criticism, but involving his family crossed the line!

Patullo -- who was promoted to OC this season -- addressed the incident during a media session, making it clear he's loved his time in the City of Brotherly Love, while expressing much displeasure about the actions of a group of fans after the Birds fell to the Bears on Black Friday.

"At this point, we're ready to focus on winning the game. Unfortunately, it happened. I've been here for five years now, and it's been awesome," Patullo said.

"As coaches and players, we all know that part of our job is to handle criticism. And so, it’s perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what’s going on, how to fix it, what we’re going to do going forward, and we know that. But when it involves your family, obviously, it crosses the line."

"That happened, and at this point, we just gotta move on. We're trying to win."

As if the act was stupid enough to begin with, the vandals filmed what they did, and then posted it on social media (brilliant) ... though they removed it after the Moorestown Township Police Department told us they were investigating.

Moorestown PD confirmed the incident occurred at 2:50 AM, where the suspects were throwing eggs at the family home, causing minor damage, while Patullo and his fam were inside.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no arrests have been made.