Eagles OC Kevin Patullo's Home Targeted With Eggs After Loss, Cops Say

Some Philadelphia Eagles fans went way overboard after last week's loss ... allegedly vandalizing the offensive coordinator's home with eggs -- and now, cops are involved.

The video of the apparent egg-throwing was posted on TikTok on Sunday ... just days after Philly fell 24-15 to the Chicago Bears to mark their second consecutive loss.

In the clip, you can see several individuals in hoodies standing in the street in front of Kevin Patullo's home in New Jersey and throwing objects at the building before making a mad dash.

None of the culprits involved faced the camera to reveal their identities ... but the Moorestown Police Department said it is looking into the matter.

The act appeared to be a reaction from pissed Eagles fans who are frustrated with the offense's lackluster performance this season ... including the struggle to use playmakers like Saquon Barkley, who has a noticeable decline in rushing yards.

Barkley had over 2,000 rushing yards by Week 12 last year -- but this season, he racked up only 740 rushing yards.

There's also locker room drama on offense ... stemming from A.J. Brown expressing his frustrations on social media.