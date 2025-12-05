January Jones' Misophonia Makes Her Want to Kill Brother-in-Law For Eating Chips

Play video content Instagram/@januaryjones

If January Jones ever lets her intrusive thoughts win, she could end up on trial for murder ... at least according to a video she posted, joking about what she might do to her brother-in-law if he doesn't stop annoying her.

In the Instagram video, the Emmy-nominated actress explained she's had misophonia for as long as she can remember, and it's gotten "progressively worse" over the years.

The condition causes one to feel anxiety or disgust at sounds like chewing or tapping.

And what's not making it better is her brother-in-law, whose favorite food is chips. She says he crunches on them all the time, even after she's talked to him about it.

She said, "He seems to think it's funny to eat chips around me now. It's like an ongoing joke to see what happens -- to see what I do."

Well ... he might FAFO. She playfully called it "very dangerous for him," saying, "What I didn't do today was record this video inside a prison," because of her restraint.

She joked that she's imagined many ways to do "it" -- "it" ostensibly being murder in the first degree.

This was all in good fun, of course, as JJ said her brother-in-law is an otherwise nice guy, and wished him a happy birthday.