Guess Who This Franchise-Favorite Star Is!
Guess Who This Franchise Fave Is!
Published
Some actors keep us coming back to the theaters time and time again -- because they're in sequel after sequel -- we wanna know if you can guess who this franchise-favorite star is!
We ran into this guy two years back, and he opened up about starring in a whole bunch of "The Hunger Games" films ... which really had us feeling all the nostalgia!
Don't get us wrong, this guy's still pretty active on the silver screen ... he starred in the first "Five Nights at Freddy's" film, and he's coming back for the second one too!