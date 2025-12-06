Let's Get Lit with These Hanukkah Essentials

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

With Hanukkah kicking off on December 14, there's still time to get your hands on all the essentials you need for your home. From menorahs to festive fits, we've pulled together a bunch of holiday finds for you and your family.

No need to spin a dreidel or dip into your gelt to get your hands on these good deals.

TMZ Cheat Sheet: Hanukkah Essentials

Can't have any Hanukkah celebration without this essentual -- and now is your chance to get a brand new Yair Emanuel Gold & Silver Hammered Pomegranate Tree Menorah!

Celebrate each of the eight nights in glory and glamor with this beautiful Menorah designed to resemble a pomegranate tree, graced with a beautiful balance of silver and gold just to make this year -- and all subsequent years of celebration -- even more special.

Cozy up to all of your Hanukkah-celebrating buddies with these Hanukkah Comfy Unisex Matching Jumpsuits!

They come in blue with all of your favorite holiday iconography. Wear it with the rest of your household and channel the uniformity of the mighty Maccabees.

Avoid that annoying sheen of wax that sometimes coats your table as you celebrate the week of Hanukkah with this Menorah Drip Tray.

Sometimes you need something a little more flattering than a crumpled up piece of tin foil. Catch the wax from your candles effectively and gracefully with this tray. It also goes well with the Menorah above, too!

The Dreidel Company's Twisted Hanukkah Menorah Candles are the best option to go along with your new Menorah, drip tray, and any other new purchases you'll be making to make this year's Hanukkah celebration special.

These spiral-shaped candles are as elegant as they are helpful in illuminating your home the Hillel way -- if you went to Hebrew school, you'll get the reference!

While your dog might not be able to enjoy all the holiday cuisine Hanukkah has to offer, this Hanukkah Dog Toy with Squeaker is perfect for them to chew on.

Instead of breaking out the "oy vey's" every time your dog decides to go on a furniture-tearing rampage, give them one of these instead!

Obviously a chew toy is not going to be the most helpful in pacifying your kids ... but luckily, this Calis Books Jewish Sound Book is the perfect distraction!

It comes with six traditional songs in Hebrew ... so this book is not only a way to help get your kids into the Hanukkah spirit, but will also educate them on all of the Hebrew hymns they should know!

Saving the treats for last ... get yourself a 200-pack of these The Dreidel Company Hanukkah Milk Chocolate Gold Coins!

To the victor go the spoils! As as you celebrate the Maccabees fight for freedom, give yourself a little treat in the form of Gelt while playing dreidel.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals.