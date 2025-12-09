Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Ricky Martin's Seven-Figure Surprise Gig at Lawyer’s Engagement

Ricky Martin High-Dollar Performance at Lawyer's Party!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
ricky martin thomas j henry, and elena alvarez getty composite
Getty Composite

Personal injury lawyer Thomas J. Henry proved he throws a party like nobody else ... dropping a TON of money to hire Ricky Martin for a secret performance at his engagement celebration ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the party tell TMZ ... the powerhouse personal injury attorney brought in Ricky for a 45-minute private concert Saturday night at the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel in Puerto Rico, where Thomas celebrated his engagement to Dr. Elena Alvarez Westwood.

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel fairmont.com swipe
fairmont.com

We're told 500 guests -- including Marc Anthony -- had no clue Ricky was going to hit the stage. Our sources say the party absolutely exploded when Ricky launched into his hits.

A massive scaffolding went up on the property ahead of the event. Even the staff working the bash weren't spared the glam ... they were all custom-measured for tailored outfits specifically for the night.

Thomas-J.-Henry-tmz-2
TMZ.com

TMZ obtained a note slipped under hotel guests' doors from Thomas and Elena ahead of the big party, alerting them that a large projection would be displayed on the side of the building and asking them to keep all curtains closed from 6 PM to 2:30 AM to help create the magical moment for the philanthropic couple.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We're told the couple gifted every hotel room Montadero Chocolate and Don Q Gran Reserva Añejo Rum. Our sources say a 20-minute late-night firework show sparked some complaints, but things were smoothed over by wiping several extra charges from guests' bills.

Ricky Martin Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Ricky On Stage Launch Gallery
Getty

We broke the story ... Thomas spent $1.5 million to have Pitbull and Nick Jonas perform at the quinceañera for his daughter Maya Henry, who famously dated Liam Payne, back in 2016.

Related articles