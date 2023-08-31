Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef Reach Settlement in Divorce

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have reached a divorce settlement.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the former couple entered into an uncontested written agreement to divide up their property and marriage rights, including support. They are now asking the judge to sign off on the deal to make the divorce official. Details of the settlement have not yet been disclosed.

Last month, Martin and Yosef jointly announced they were calling it quits after 6 years of marriage.

In a statement, they wrote, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years."

They went on ... "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."