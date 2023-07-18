Ricky Martin's Twins Surprise Him Onstage, All Smiles Amid Divorce

Play video content

Ricky Martin's finding a way to have some fun while going through a divorce with the help of his twin sons -- his biggest fans joined him on stage during his latest show and the 3 of 'em had a blast.

The singer's 14-year-olds, Matteo and Valentino, joined their pops during his gig in Locarno, Switzerland Monday night ... something he called a "beautiful surprise!"

Ricky was clearly smilin' from ear to ear while his boys hyped up the crowd in the rare sighting ... no doubt a sign the bond between them is still strong as hell as RM re-enters the single life.

As we reported, the Puerto Rican pop star and his estranged hubby Jwan Yosef announced their divorce in a joint statement earlier this month ... saying they've made the tough call to "end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children."

The couple tied the knot in 2018, with a prenup set in place. Along with the twins -- who Ricky had via surrogate prior to Jwan -- they also have 4-year-old Lucia and 3-year-old Renn.