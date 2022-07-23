Ricky Martin Performs Hollywood Bowl Concert, No Direct References to Nephew's Claim

Play video content

Ricky Martin made his first public appearance since winning a big court victory against his nephew ... at the Hollywood Bowl no less.

Ricky took the stage to a packed house and obliquely addressed the drama, asking the crowd, "Are you really having a good time? All I want is for you to forget all your issues tonight and just focus on love and light and let's just have a good time. Are you ready Los Angeles to have a good time?"

Ricky, who performed with the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra, never directly addressed his nephew's accusations or the court hearing.

TMZ broke the story ... Ricky's nephew withdrew his restraining order petition, and although Ricky was present for Friday's hearing on Zoom, he never spoke ... he didn't have to. As you know, his 21-year-old nephew claimed he had a 7-month sexual relationship with Ricky, after which he says the singer stalked and harassed him. Ricky adamantly denied there was ever any relationship and his lawyers said the nephew suffered from serious mental issues.

After the nephew withdrew his claim and the judge dismissed the case, Ricky's legal team told TMZ, "Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure."

Play video content

Ricky appeared on a video in which he talked about the pain this caused him and his family.