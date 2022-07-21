Ricky Martin Says Nephew's Sexual Claims Were 'Painful and Devastating'

Play video content

Ricky Martin is now speaking out about his nephew's claims that they had a sexual relationship and he stalked him, saying the last 2 weeks have been horrendous.

Ricky appeared on a video, obtained by TMZ, in which he expressed how he's been feeling over the last few weeks since the claims surfaced.

He says he needed to talk in order to start the healing process. Martin says he was muzzled by Puerto Rican law until the case concluded. TMZ broke the story, Ricky's nephew dropped the restraining order Thursday morning in court.

Ricky says it's been painful not just for him but for his family and friends. As for his nephew, "I wish him the best and I wish he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and that he doesn't hurt anyone else."

Ricky says his therapy will be music and he's anxious to jump back on stage ... btw, he's performing at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.