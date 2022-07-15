Ricky Martin Reportedly Faces Prison Over Incest and DV Allegations from Nephew

Ricky Martin's alleged domestic violence accuser is one of his own family members ... and now the pop star's reportedly staring down the possibility of a half-century behind bars.

A new report Friday from Spanish news website Marca identifies Ricky's accuser as his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, which would introduce incest into the case in Puerto Rico.

The singer's brother, Eric Martin, reportedly identified the alleged victim ... and Ricky is going to court July 21. Under Puerto Rican law, there are harsher penalties for certain sexual crimes when the alleged victim is related to the accused, but it is unclear exactly what Martin is facing.

Nevertheless, Marca is reporting that Martin faces up to 50 years behind bars if convicted.

As we reported ... Ricky was accused of domestic violence earlier this month, and the alleged victim, whose identity was previously unknown, got a temporary restraining order against Ricky, who has denied the allegations.

Now, Marca is reporting the nephew allegedly ended a 7-month relationship with Ricky ... Ricky allegedly did not take it well, continuing to contact his nephew and showing up at his nephew's home.