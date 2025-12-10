Howard Stern Tells Hugh Jackman He'd Give Him a Handjob
Howard Stern I'd Jackman Off!!! Says He'd Get Handsy With Hugh
Published
During an interview on his Sirius XM show, Howard Stern joked Hugh Jackman is so handsome, he'd be willing to give him a hand and then some ... saying he would go to third base for the actor.
The indecent proposal followed minutes after Howard fawning over how well Hugh has aged -- and that he's aged naturally, he pointed out.
Howard admitted to the "Wolverine" star, "At my best, I didn't look as good as you."
Howard begged Hugh never to get any cosmetic procedures done, and he's apparently willing to do anything to hold him to it. Well ... almost anything.
The shock jock blurted, "I'd give you a handjob ... Not a blowjob. I'm not that gay."
Guess you gotta draw the line somewhere!