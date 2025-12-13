Holiday Gift Guide: Kitchen Goods for Anyone Who Loves to Cook!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

For the Wolfgang Pucks and Gordon Ramsays in your life who are always looking to upgrade their kitchen or get a little creative with their culinary skills, we've cooked up a gift guide for your favorite foodies.

Help them entertain with a new charcuterie board, boil up the most delectable plate of pasta with the perfect pot, or pick up some new techniques and dishes a couple celebrity cookbooks! Whatever you need, it's in this kitchen. So, get to scrolling!

Let's start this feast of incredible deals with this lovely ChefSofi Charcuterie Board Set.

This set comes in acacia wood, with four stainless steel cheese knives, four trays to organize separate snacks like chips, nuts, fruits, and anything else you'd like, and a detachable half of the board on a swivel that allows you to organize your cheeses, meats, and crackers in an elegant and organized way.

Mix things up with this KitchenAid Go Cordless Hand Mixer!

That's right ... no more cords that keep you from moving freely around your kitchen. Mix where you like, just so long as you make sure this mixer is charged! You also get seven speeds to stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite recipes!

The perfect pot doesn't exist -- or does it? That's right, we found the perfect pot. It's easy to find cause it's literally in the name! Check out the Our Place Perfect Pot and you'll see what we mean.

What makes this pot so, uh, perfect? Well, it has 8-in-1 versatility, combining every pot you'd ever need into one! Whether you want to boil, bake, fry, roast, braise, strain, serve, or store ... this one can do it all.

And speaking of versatility, Our Place is cooking again with this Our Place Wonder Oven & Essentials Kit!

Expand your cooking capacity with an extra bake pan and air fryer basket. If you want to air fry, toast, roast, bake, reheat or broil, all you're gonna need is this device. This baby is designed to replace those bulky air fryers and toaster ovens with a compact design and diverse utility value.

Need some inspiration for the big holiday feasts you'll be cooking up in the coming months? What about some awesome new recipes to explore throughout the rest of the year?

Here's the perfect way to start your day ... and by that we're talking about the Nespresso Festive Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Maker!

This coffee maker offers a variety of formats, including 5oz, 8oz, and 12oz coffees, as well as single and double espressos brewed hot or over ice. You can also get the accompanying Milk Frother! Never dread waking up early in the morning again, with this machine handling your wake-up Cup o' Joe.

Looking for a more retro look? This Smeg Retro Drip Coffee Machine and 2-Slice Toaster Bundle is the way to go.

Not only do you get to enjoy a warm cup of coffee with warm toast, bagel, pop tarts, or any other pastries, but you also get the simplistic retro style which comes in black, blue, pastel green, pink, or red.

Cook free of any restraints with the handy MEATER Plus ... an app that tracks the temperature of your meat without you having to be watching over it constantly!

You think Gordon Ramsay has the time to make sure every cut of beef that comes out of all of his kitchens worldwide comes out with the right temperature? No! Well, you don't need to train countless staff members to do with the help of this app.

Provide a more modern and elegant touch to the way you add salt and pepper to your food ... with this Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set!

The ThermoMaven rechargeable salt and pepper grinder set features two Type-C charging cables for quick and convenient charging. It also has an automatic salt and pepper grinder set that offers a customizable grind with its high-hardness ceramic grinder for maximum flavor retention and intense aromas!

Finally, suit up and look the part in the kitchen, with the hedley & bennett Crossback Apron.

The 36" crossback straps will make wearing this apron comfortable even if you're spending the whole day wearing it while you take on the holiday feasts! No need for "Kiss the Chef," 'cause with this apron, you'll be cooking so well everyone will do it anyway!

