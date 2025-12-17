Martha Stewart Reveals Exactly When Christmas Decorations Should Come Down
Martha Stewart Yule Never Believe My Merry Bold Xmas Take!!!🎄
Martha Stewart just dropped a controversial Christmas take -- and yeah, we’re listening -- because if anyone owns the holiday décor game, it’s her!
We caught up with the icon in NYC Tuesday ... and when we asked how long it’s appropriate to keep the Christmas decorations up, the queen didn’t hesitate ... check out the clip!
Traditionally, the festive season wraps on January 6 ... that’s the so-called deadline for taking everything down. But honestly? The rulebook might need a rewrite now that Martha’s spoken.
Anyhoo, we kept it festive with Martha, asking what she’s up to for the holidays -- and you’ll wanna catch the video for the full answer.
But then Martha was suddenly on the move and had to jet ... unlike those Christmas decorations she insists should never come down!