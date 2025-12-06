Martha Stewart Says She Wants to Be 'Composted' When She Dies

A Big Hole in The Ground, and No Coffin For Me!!!

Martha Stewart says she's not going into the afterlife in a gauche coffin ... instead, she plans on going the same route as her late horses -- composting!

The lifestyle guru explained her post-mortem plan on a recent episode of the "50+ & Unfiltered" podcast after host Shawn Killinger asked her if she wanted to be cremated or buried after she died.

Stewart tells Killinger she'd rather be composted ... explaining when one of her horses dies, they dig a deep grave on her farm and wrap the horse in a linen sheet before lowering it gently down, and filling the hole back up.

Martha says she wants to go there ... and, she doesn't give a darn if Johnny Law's against it -- because it's her property, and it's the way she wants to go. MS says she doesn't want a coffin or anything traditional like that, either.

Stewart's got a long time ahead of her, though ... especially after surviving multiple near-death experiences -- including being zapped by lightning on three separate occasions.