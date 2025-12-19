Angels Reach Settlement With Tyler Skaggs Family In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of late pitcher Tyler Skaggs against the Los Angeles Angels is all but over ... the two sides reached a settlement in the midst of a three-month trial.

According to The Athletic, Skaggs fam was emotional when they signed the deal with the baseball club.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The pact brings the multi-year saga to a close ... six plus years after Skaggs, a starting pitcher for the ballclub, was found unresponsive in his hotel room on July 1, 2019, in Texas after he failed to report to the team's bus before their game against the Texas Rangers.

The medical examiner ultimately ruled Skaggs died from an accidental overdose.

Former team communications director Eric Kay was convicted in connection with Skaggs' death in 2022, and sentenced to 22 years in prison shortly after.