Chrissy Teigen Knocks Out Front Tooth With Candy Cane, in Hilarious Video

All I Want For Christmas Is My One Front Tooth!!!

Play video content Instagram/@chrissytiegen

Chrissy Teigen clearly sleighed a little too hard this Christmas ... 'cause her holiday spirit came with a painful price tag -- one missing front tooth.

The model filled us in on IG Sunday ... she was knee-deep in holiday spirit working on a Christmas project with her kids -- until she suddenly flashed a gummy grin, revealing her veneer flew off after she tried cracking open a candy cane with her teeth.

It’s a pretty hilarious watch ... and luckily, she took it like a champ, admitting she was just trying to make a little holiday magic for her kids, and somehow ended up with a gap instead.

It looks like the dentist couldn’t squeeze her in for an emergency fix, so she had no choice but to grin and bear it through her kids' school recital the next day, fully veneer-less.