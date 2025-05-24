Chrissy Teigen Addresses Bandaged Face After Surgery

Chrissy Teigen is coming clean about her recent surgery after she sparked concern when she accidentally hopped on an Instagram Live with a very bandaged-up and seemingly swollen face.

The model took to her Instagram Story Friday to explain the sitch ... revealing she had a hairline-lowering procedure to help out with her thinning locks caused by motherhood.

She wrote ... "Lost a lot in the front from babies and it’s just very thin up there. When you see it on a carpet, it’s ALWAYS extensions."

She also shared an up-close and personal picture showing her hairline stitches from the procedure ... and told fans she'd be happy to share updates with them if they're interested.

Chrissy is no stranger to beauty procedures ... and has been very open about the work she's gotten done with fans.

In 2021, she revealed she underwent a buccal fat removal surgery to take out some of the fat from her cheeks. That came a year after she had her breast implants removed.

She's also been forthcoming about her breast lift, liposuction in her arms and use of Botox.

