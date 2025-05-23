Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chrissy Teigen Reveals Facial Surgery During Instagram Live Stream

Chrissy Teigen hopped on Instagram Live Thursday, and revealed what looks like a post-op update of a pretty puffy facial surgery ... causing fans to worry about her.

In a screenshot taken from the live stream, the model appears to be lying in a hospital bed with her chin and head all wrapped up in some heavy bandages and gauze.

It also looks like the author and TV personality has a bit of bruising around her eyes -- which she can barely seem to open.

It's unclear what Chrissy had gotten done to her famous face, as she appears to be swollen in all areas ... but she toughens it out by still managing to crack a smile.

She even flips the camera to snap a shot at the cozy quarters she's in -- appearing to be some sort of doctor's office.

Chrissy has been very open about cosmetic procedures in the past -- including breast implants AND their removal, breast lift surgery, buccal fat removal from her cheeks, liposuction in her arms and some Botox here and there.

So far, no word from Chrissy on what the selfie was about, but we wish her a speedy recovery!!!

