Nick Jonas Gets Sentimental in New Year's Post Promoting 'Gut Punch'

Nick Jonas had a great 2025 and he wants 2026 to be even better ... not just for him, but for you, too.

In a video shared on Instagram Thursday, the singer admitted he was feeling a little anxiety about the new year. He said the occasion generally brings pressure to be his best self on day one, which is why he released his new single "Gut Punch" on January 1.

He knows many of his fans are experiencing the same feelings, and he had some advice for them.

Nick said, "Be grateful for the simple things -- quiet moments with people you love."

"You're enough," he added. "You're not defined by your hurt or your mistakes, and 2026 I believe will be a great year for all of us."

In "Gut Punch," Nick explores why we can be so mean to ourselves through negative self-talk.