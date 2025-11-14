Jonas Brothers Meet Man Whose Résumé Was Being Reviewed at Their Concert

Play video content NBC

The Jonas Brothers were starstruck on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" Thursday ... no, it wasn't a celeb who had their jaws on the floor -- it was the man whose résumé was being examined in the crowd at their show!

Here's the deal ... a video started blowing up on TikTok earlier this week when someone filmed a concertgoer reviewing Scott's CV at the JoBros show.

Several celebs -- including Nick Jonas and even Paddington Bear's official TikTok -- commented on the video, praising Scott ... and Jimmy Fallon surprised the brothers with him on the show.

Check out the clip ... the three brothers have no idea Scott's at the taping that night -- and Joe Jonas looks particularly shocked to hear they're going to meet the man behind the internet hype.

Scott comes out and shakes hands with Nick and Kevin Jonas -- though Joe pulls him in for a hug instead -- and Scott tells Fallon he didn't believe it when his friend told him he was blowing up on TikTok. Kelly downloaded TikTok to find out whether the rumors were true ... and, shockingly, he reveals he never actually applied for a job anyway.

Kelly says he actually does know the person looking at his résumé, though ... he says the two served at the same military base back in 2014 -- and they've now reconnected because of the clip. Small world.

Scott had one last surprise for the brothers ... admitting he didn't know who they were prior to the viral TikTok. He didn't watch Disney Channel growing up and swears his wife had to explain them to him.