Jonas Brothers Tell Jason Kelce They Bully Each Other 'Healthy Amount'

Oh, celebs ... they're just like us! The Jonas Brothers revealed a secret to maintaining their close relationship that will probably sound familiar to anyone with a sibling ... they pick on each other.

The Jo Bros. were interviewed by Super Bowl LII winner Jason Kelce on "Good Morning America" Monday. Seeing as how Jason works with his own famous brother, Travis Kelce, he was curious how Kevin, Joe, and Nick handle the countless tours they've done together.

According to Joe, "It's just a healthy amount of bullying."

The answer brought a smile to Jason's face, clearly resonating with the concept. The key, though, is that the siblings stay within acceptable boundaries ... Kevin cheekily said creating chaos in the family group text would be a big no-no.

"All with love," Nick explained.

Brotherly love isn't the only thing Joe and Jason have in common. Joe used to date Jason's future sister-in-law, Taylor Swift. The two were briefly an item in 2008.