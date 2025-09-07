John Legend Joins Jonas Brothers for Surprise Duet in Los Angeles

Play video content TMZ.com

The Jonas Brothers pulled out all the stops in Los Angeles this weekend -- shocking fans by bringing out John Legend for an unforgettable duet.

The trio lit up the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Saturday during their 20th anniversary tour, running through hits like "S.O.S.," "Only Human" and "L.A. Baby (Where Dreams Are Made Of)." But the real show stopper came mid-set, when Nick Jonas teased a "legendary" guest and the crowd erupted as Legend hit the stage.

Nick told fans, "We got to absorb just a tiny bit of his light, his artistry and his brilliance ... Los Angeles, please welcome our friend, Mr. John Legend!"

Together, they performed Legend's hit "All of Me" and later teamed up on the Jonas Brothers' ballad "I Believe," turning the arena into one massive sing-along.

5SOS doing the iconic She Looks So Perfect punk jump while performing with the Jonas Brothers tonight! pic.twitter.com/CpgeE1jwO7 — 5SOS UPDATES (@5SOST0URUPDATES) September 7, 2025 @5SOST0URUPDATES

The surprises kept coming -- 5 Seconds of Summer also joined the JoBros for a high-energy rendition of "She Looks So Perfect."