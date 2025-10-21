Joe Jonas Shows Off Abs During Beach Day in Miami

Joe Jonas is leaving us speechless, over the edge and just breathless after he showed off his chiseled frame during a beach day in Miami!

Check out our gallery -- the "Cake by the Ocean" hitmaker ditched his shirt and hopped in the water during a day off with some pals Monday ... giving a rare look at his fit physique and several tattoos on his arms and chest.

He wore leaf-printed beige swim trunks and shaded his eyes from the sun with a white cap during his outing, and appeared to be having fun in the sun with his group of friends between taking a dip and relaxing on a lounger.

It's not every day we get a glimpse at Joe's toned bod ... so it's safe to say we're a 'Sucker' for these pics!