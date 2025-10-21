Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Joe Jonas Shows Off Abs During Beach Day in Miami

By TMZ Staff
Joe Jonas Shows Off Abs During Beach Day in Miami
Joe Jonas is leaving us speechless, over the edge and just breathless after he showed off his chiseled frame during a beach day in Miami!

Check out our gallery -- the "Cake by the Ocean" hitmaker ditched his shirt and hopped in the water during a day off with some pals Monday ... giving a rare look at his fit physique and several tattoos on his arms and chest.

He wore leaf-printed beige swim trunks and shaded his eyes from the sun with a white cap during his outing, and appeared to be having fun in the sun with his group of friends between taking a dip and relaxing on a lounger.

It's not every day we get a glimpse at Joe's toned bod ... so it's safe to say we're a 'Sucker' for these pics!

Joe hit the beach during a break from his ongoing "JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown" tour trek with the Jonas Brothers. The tour, which celebrates 20 years of the band, kicked off in New Jersey in August and has a stop in Tampa, Florida Wednesday ... with dates running through December when it wraps in New York.

