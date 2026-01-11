Guess Who This Model Mother Is!
There's something to be said for parents supporting their kids, even when they pose naked together for British Vogue ... and we wanna know if you can guess who this model mother is!
We caught up with this reality star, formerly a model herself, back in 2018 and asked her if she was proud of her kids' achievement ... and she couldn't have given them higher praise!
The thing is, she was a bit more tight-lipped when she was asked about her daughters stripping down for the photoshoot -- hey, it's all for art!