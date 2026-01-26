Andy Dick Checks Out of Rehab, Now Living in Sober Facility

Andy Dick has left rehab just shy of 50 days after checking in ... TMZ has learned.

Andy tells us he's now living at a sober living facility near Beverly Hills as he continues focusing on his recovery. He says he's taking things one day at a time and staying focused on sobriety as he transitions into the next phase of his recovery.

We broke the story ... Andy entered a rehab facility in the Palm Springs area around the beginning of December with the help of his "Celebrity Rehab" costar and longtime friend Jennifer Gimenez, along with her husband, Tim Ryan.

When Andy spoke to us at the time, he said he was grateful to be getting help and motivated to turn things around.

As we reported ... Jennifer and Tim were also able to secure Andy a "full ride scholarship offer" through their connections to the treatment center -- meaning his stay in rehab wasn't coming out of his own pocket.

